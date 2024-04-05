Late Manchester United collapse gifts win to Chelsea

I’m sure many of you were the same as me. Two trains of thought… which of these do I despise the most and what result would be best for Newcastle United in terms of the remainder of our season. In the end, as is usually the case in this type of situation, a draw would be the best I decided as one point disappears.

However, when Manchester United fell apart right at the end and gifted a late late 4-3 win to Chelsea, the look on Erik ten Hag’s face was definitely worth it! Predictably, TNT Sports and the media in general, have tried to make out that this was some kind of all-time classic. Hmm

Manchester United suffer late defeat against ChelseaManchester United managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in a frantic match against Chelsea that ended in a 4-3 loss. The visitors were seconds away from three points when Diogo Dalot felled Noni Madueke in the final minute of eight added on. Cole Palmer fired in the spot kick before hammering home an effort in the 111th minute via a huge deflection off Scott McTominay to grab the points. Conor Gallagher and Palmer had put Chelsea 2-0 up before Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes squared the game before half-time. Garnacho headed home from a superb Antony cross on 67 minutes before the late heartbreak. United are now 11 points off the top four and nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham. Here are three things United fans may have missed during the game

