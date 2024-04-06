Late Healey header secures vital win for Huddersfield against Millwall

Substitute Rhys Healey's header deep into added time secured a vital three points for Huddersfield against Millwall to take them out of the Championship 's bottom three. Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic had done well to keep out Matty Pearson's stooping header, but Healey nodded in the rebound. Both sides created few clear chances in the swirling wind at the John Smith's Stadium, with Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Leonard making last-ditch challenges for Millwall to deny Josh Koroma.

The Lions are now without a win in four after picking up 10 points from Neil Harris' first four games following his return to the club. Strong winds from Storm Kathleen made it tough conditions for both sides and the game always looked like it would be settled by one goal. George Honeyman bundled a first-half effort wide for the visitors from Ryan Longman's cross which flashed across the Terriers bo

Huddersfield Millwall Championship Football Win Header

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCLondonNews / 🏆 115. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter's Championship message regarding Bojan Radulovic, Rhys Healey and Radinio BalkerHUDDERSFIELD Town’s three permanent January signings were brought in with the express intention of making a positive difference in their relegation fight.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Inquest opens into death of Huddersfield teen Katelyn Dawson at Huddersfield bus stopAn inquest has opened into the death of 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson, who was hit by a car while waiting for a bus in Huddersfield.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Huddersfield Town 1 Millwall 0: Rhys Healey gloriously provides kiss of life to Terriers' Championship season in nick of timeBEFORE the game, Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter said he would take a ‘dirty’ and ugly win gladly – however it came.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Huddersfield Town chief Andre Breitenreiter makes Rhys Healey admission ahead of crunch Championship game with Millwall plus reveals Bojan Radulovic boostANDRE BREITENREITER has stressed that Huddersfield Town forward Rhys Healey is not yet ready to start matches as he continues to ease back in after a groin injury.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Patrick Kielty has Late Late jest with Ronan Keating over Louis Walsh feud'I’ve never been one to air my dirty laundry in public, especially when it comes to Louis and myself'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

James Corden lands first major role since leaving The Late, Late Show...James Corden QUITS The Late Late Show to spend more time with his family in the UK after 7 years hosting CBS hit

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »