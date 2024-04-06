Late goal secures victory for Terriers

Jackson, in his first start under Breitenreiter - his previous start was on January 28 - had a difficult first half before being withdrawn. Meanwhile, substitute Edwards, a late substitute, also received some censure from pockets of fans when he came on.

The emotions at the final whistle were at least ones of pure delight and relief after another replacement in Rhys Healey breathed the kiss of life into Town’s survival fight with a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time with the only goal of the game as the Terriers moved out of the relegation zone with their first win in seven matches. Breitenreiter, left to savour his first home victory in charge afterwards – he celebrated with his players after Healey’s late saver - said: “One thing I want to say is that our fans were great and they gave us big support. 'But I don’t like it when they criticise players like Ben Jackson and Tom Edwards. 'I will always fight for my players and I don’t like thi

