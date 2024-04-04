Late caution changes outcome of Cup race at Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Cup race at Richmond , but a late-caution forced the event into overtime and completely changed the outcome. Truex's Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin won the race off pitroad, and then held on in the two-lap dash to the checkered flag . Truex finished fourth and was furious, claiming Hamlin 'used me up' and called attention to a potential restart violation by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota. It appeared that Hamlin went early, but NASCAR did not call it.

Joey Logano finished 2nd, and Kyle Larson 3rd. Despite the disappointing outcome, Truex extended his points lead to 14pts over Larson. Now the series heads to Martinsville, where Ryan Blaney won the most recent event in the fall. Larson is the defending winner of the spring event. This week in the news, Richard Childress Racing made a crew chief change, pairing Justin Alexander back with Austin Dillon. Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for the viral bumper-throwing incident during the Xfinity race

