Late and Over-Budget Ferry Launched at River Clyde Shipyard

One of two late and over-budget ferries has been launched at a shipyard on the River Clyde . There were cheers from those watching as the MV Glen Rosa was piped into the water at the publicly-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on Tuesday. The ferry and its sister vessel the Glen Sannox are now some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million.

MV Glen Rosa is a 102-metre dual fuel vessel which will be capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO). When complete, it will have the capacity to carry up to 852 passengers plus at least 127 cars or 16 heavy goods vehicles, or a combination of both. It is due to be delivered by September 2025. The former head of the shipyard, David Tydeman, was sacked last month over “performance-related issues”, as further delays to the ferries were expected. GMB Scotland said the launch must herald a new era for the publicly owned Ferguson Marine. Union senior organiser Gary Cook said the workers are blameless for the soaring costs and missed deadlines of the ferries and deserve to know their jobs are secure and their yard has a future. He said: “The sight of such a ship being launched into the Clyde is a too rare reminder of this river’s proud shipbuilding heritage. “This yard and these workers can help ensure that heritage is protected for future generation of shipbuilders but only with the support of minister

