Last-gasp goal lifts Clyde off bottom of League Two table

Clyde captain Barry Cuddihy admits there was a real sliding doors moment on Saturday as a last-gasp goal took his side off the foot of the League Two table – but they’ve worked hard for their breaks. Jordan Allan’s headed goal two minutes into stoppage time earned Clyde a 1-0 win over Stranraer , taking the Bully Wee off the foot of the table, leaving them a point behind their visitors and two off Bonnyrigg Rose in eighth place.

A minute before that, they were three behind Stranraer and in a relegation quagmire, having dominated the second half but not taken their chances. Former St Mirren and Annan midfielder Cuddihy said: “That’s football isn’t it? It’s crazy. “We knew this game was massive, we knew we had to get a result, and it came right at the end, so it was a bit mental. “But three points is all that matters and we got it, got off the bottom of the tabl

