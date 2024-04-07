Last Epoch Faces Real-Money Trading and Gold Exploits

The curse of the online action RPG strikes again: real-money trading and gold exploits . Lost Ark was plagued by it and now Last Epoch is too. on the subject, saying,"We take exploits within Last Epoch very seriously and ensure that any time an exploit comes up, we give it our full and immediate attention.

We strictly enforce our Terms of Use when it comes to exploits and RMT (Real-Money Trading), and as such, one can expect that abusing such exploits or engaging in RMT, both buying and selling, will result in a permanent account ban." The developer called out two specific exploits. One is item duplication, made possible via the in-game bazaar, and the other is a gold exploit. Fixes for both have since been deployed, and players found to have been"participating in illegitimate gold generation" have been banned. Players who have taken part in real-money trading, whether buying or selling, have also been banned, as has anyone with duplicated item

