Last Chance for £99 Mystery Holiday Deals

Holidaymakers who want to go on a last-minute getaway for under £100 will have to act fast, as a deal offering just that ends this weekend. Wowcher's Mystery Holiday gives tourists the chance to visit 60 worldwide destinations from "once-in-a-lifetime beach holidays to culture-crammed city breaks" for £99 per person and even a chance to get extra spending cash. There is one catch, as buyers won't know where they are going until after the fact
. But the mystery deals launched by the voucher site early this year are to close soon, with one ending this Sunday, November 5. Available on Wowcher now, purchases are valid for departure until July 20, 2024. Buyers could get the chance to head to far off places including to New York, Dubai, Bali, Bangkok and Dominican Republic. If you're eager for a city break, Venice, Rome, Amsterdam, Prague, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Porto, Tallinn, Lisbon, Krakow and more are up for grabs. Sun worshipers won't miss out, as Crete, Ibiza, Madeira, Portugal, Malta, Nice, Alicante and Costa del Sol are also possibilities. Travellers will stay in three star plus accommodations, each with its own private room, bathroom and 10 buyers will win £200 spending money. For a more festive theme, Wowcher's Christmas Market Mystery Holiday will end on Sunday, November 12. This deal covers one of over 50 worldwide potential destinations, all of which host a Christmas market to visi
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: TheSun | Read more »
Source: BBCNews | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »