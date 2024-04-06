Larian Director Criticizes Mass Layoffs in Game Industry

At the Game Developers Choice Awards, Larian director of publishing Michael Douse criticized the wave of mass layoffs in the industry, calling them avoidable mistakes. He argued that better planning and leadership could have prevented the layoffs.

Douse expressed frustration with the industry's lack of humility during events like the GDC Awards or BAFTAs.

