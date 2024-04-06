Large tree falls on Edinburgh couple's roof during Storm Kathleen

An Edinburgh couple and their friend had a narrow escape when a large tree fell on their roof during the havoc caused by Storm Kathleen in the capital on Saturday. Colin Herkes was enjoying a coffee in his back garden with his wife Kym and their friend Stacy when he says the sky "suddenly went black". While his wife and Stacy ran for safety, Colin remained seated, oblivious to the danger as the tree crashed into their home.

Fortunately, they were unharmed and their home, as well as the gazebo-like structure they were sitting in, were not damaged by the large tree. However, an upstairs neighbour was trapped until a tree surgeon arrived to remove branches blocking the front door, reports Edinburgh Live. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived at the scene around 12.55pm but left once the tree surgeon began work. "We have a gazebo that we sit out in," Colin sai

Edinburgh Couple Tree Roof Storm Kathleen Narrow Escape

Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

