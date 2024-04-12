Large-Scale Cyber Attack Knocks Offline French Municipal Governments' Services

Several French municipal governments' services have been knocked offline following a "large-scale cyber attack " on their shared servers . The attack remains ongoing according to the city of Saint-Nazaire , one of the affected governments.

"The services of the two communities cannot operate normally," the city told residents in another affected municipalities include Montoir-de-Bretagne, Donges, La Chapelle-des-marais and Porniche, as well as Sonadev and the Agency for the Sustainable Development of the Saint Nazaire Region. "At this stage, the origin of the cyber attack is unknown, as is the duration," according to the notice, which said the city and agglomeration of Saint-Nazaire would post updates on social media and government websites as services resume.that flooded several French government websites with bogus traffic on March 11 and 12, but did not disrupt government services. Just days after the DDoS incident, France Travail – the government department responsible for registering and assisting unemployed people – disclosed aNames, dates of birth, social security numbers, France Travail identifiers, email addresses, postal addresses, and phone numbers were compromised, according to the departmen

