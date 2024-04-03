Large quantity of high strength painkillers found on Co Down beach

Dog walkers and families on a popular Co Down beach have been advised to exercise caution after a large quantity of high strength painkillers was found there. The significant quantity of Tramadol pills were found at Cloughey beach on Wednesday afternoon. PSNI officers attended the beach on Wednesday after receiving a report of the pills being found and removed them for examination.

READ MORE: Northern Ireland weather: Storm warning as very windy conditions forecast for this weekend Constable Kingsberry said: “Following a report earlier this afternoon, officers attended and have removed a significant quantity of suspected Tramadol. The tablets were found in plastic blister packs. “This is a popular beach with families, children and dog walkers. While officers have scanned the wider area and removed items for further examination, we are keen to encourage everyone to be vigilan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aldi takes on M&S with £2.99 dog-shaped Easter eggsIt's dog-eat-dog when it comes to chocolate sales

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Dog found trapped in flooded mud hole amid fears he was dumped on Co Down roadBoth pets are in the care of Lost and Found Pets North Down

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

I took my dog to the Disney Dog Field - it wasn't quite what I expectedAfter hearing lots of positive reviews I decided to take my two-year-old Rottweiler, Bear, to the secure paddock

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Hundreds of dog walkers gather at Askham Bryan College for the Great British Dog WalkThe Great British Dog Walk, a popular charity walk run by national assistance dog charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, is back for a ninth year and will be taking place at Askham Bryan College, York, for the first time on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

XL Bully-type dog put down as police rush to incident outside Coatbridge homeThe XL Bully-type dog was put down after emergency services rushed to the incident on a Coatbridge street to help with restraining the animal.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Dog saved from being put down after woman commanded him to attack copsShannon Morrow, of Birch Road, Parkhall, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on March 19 over offences nearly two years ago where she instructed a…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »