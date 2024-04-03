Large quantity of high strength painkillers found on Co Down beach

Dog walkers and families on a popular Co Down beach have been advised to exercise caution after a large quantity of high strength painkillers was found there. The significant quantity of Tramadol pills were found at Cloughey beach on Wednesday afternoon. PSNI officers attended the beach on Wednesday after receiving a report of the pills being found and removed them for examination.
READ MORE: Northern Ireland weather: Storm warning as very windy conditions forecast for this weekend Constable Kingsberry said: “Following a report earlier this afternoon, officers attended and have removed a significant quantity of suspected Tramadol. The tablets were found in plastic blister packs. “This is a popular beach with families, children and dog walkers. While officers have scanned the wider area and removed items for further examination, we are keen to encourage everyone to be vigilan
