Large gathering at industrial premises leads to arrests and road closures

Officers were called to a large gathering at an industrial premises just before 9pm on Saturday night, where 200 to 300 vehicles were found to be in attendance.

Suffolk Police took the decision to close the road around the site in Stanton near Bury St Edmunds in the interests of public safety, to stop more people attending and allow them to monitor the event overnight.Officers made nine arrests – three people were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, two people on suspicion of theft, three on suspicion of drink-driving and one on suspicion of drug-driving.

A lorry was seized as part of the investigation as were various items of sound equipment. Road closures to the location were lifted at about 4pm on Sunday. Det Supt Angus Moir from Suffolk Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the event and where we can prevent, disrupt or stop a rave taking place, we will do everything within our power to do this in order to minimise the impact on local communities. headtopics.com

"We are talking with the landowner, and I want to thank members of the public for their patience as we worked to bring this event to a safe closure.” “Unlicensed music events like this can cause a considerable amount of disruption, causing widespread damage to the natural environment as well.

"As they don’t have to conform to any safety standards, they also put those who choose to attend at risk. I can assure people that the matter doesn’t finish here, and an investigation continues to investigate what has taken place.” headtopics.com

