Large emergency services presence on Glasgow road after disturbance

A large emergency services presence has been pictured on a Glasgow road on Monday April 8. Police and ambulance crews were seen swarming Laurel Street in Partick this afternoon after receiving reports of a disturbance at 3pm. One witness told Glasgow Live that they could hear 'shouting and swearing' from the Crow Road end of the street.

READ MORE: Lanarkshire man doesn't recognise picture of own mum after devastating diagnosis READ MORE: Police called to 'disturbance' at Bearsden leisure centre as one woman arrested After leaving the scene, and returning 30 minutes later, the local spotted medical teams on the scene and claimed to see officers putting away what looked like riot shields. Join Glasgow Live's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. A picture taken of Laurel Street shows a number of police vehicles and officers in the area. A 31-year-old man was arrested and an investigation into the incident is still ongoing. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3pm on April 8, we received a report of a disturbance on Laurel Street, Glasgow. "Officers attended and a 31-year-old man has been arrested. "Enquiries are ongoing." Sign up to our daily Glasgow Live newsletter here to receive news and features direct to your inbo

