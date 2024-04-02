Large Blaze Destroys Children's Play Equipment in Greater Manchester Park

People living in a quiet area of Greater Manchester have woken up today to a scene of devastation at a local park. It comes after a large blaze ripped through children's play equipment in the early hours of this morning (April 1). Some of the charred play area in Heywood's Bullough Moor park remains cordoned off while investigations into the fire are carried out. The fire took hold at some time after midnight, with residents reporting seeing smoke in the air by around 12.30am.

Emergency services and at least one fire engine responded to the incident, with videos from the scene showing the large fire lighting up the night sky over Rochdale. READ MORE: Tributes paid to 'talented' footballer following tragic death People living near the park in Heywood have said that it had been particularly busy over the Easter Bank Holiday, with scores of children playing in the park over the long weeken

