Lapland Liverpool: Otterspool Adventure launches new Christmas experience

Otterspool Adventure has launched Lapland Liverpool - a new Christmas experience this year. After three months of work, the team has enhanced its festive offerings for families. Despite details only being revealed a week ago, thousands of tickets have already been purchased.

Those with tickets will be able to take part in activities such as gingerbread decorating and visiting Santa's grotto. Children will also get unlimited time on the ice rink included in the ticket price.

