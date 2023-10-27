Lando Norris races Verstappen with ‘more respect’ than ‘aggressive’ Hamilton, analyst claims

Lando Norris raced his way into the top three of the US Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, prior to Hamilton's disqualification.

Norris defended late against Hamilton in the United States Grand Prix at the weekend, jinking late as he sought to defend second place on the road at the Circuit of The Americas. Lando Norris races Max Verstappen with ‘a lot of respect’, but is ‘not afraid to race’ Lewis Hamilton

But with Verstappen able to often march through in faster machinery, he believes that in itself brings with it an “aura” when the car behind is looking to get past that Hamilton might not, given McLaren are able to match Mercedes more often than not at the moment. headtopics.com

“I suppose deep down inside Lando probably thinks, you know, Max is this incredible guy that seems impossible to beat and I suppose he does always treat Max with a lot of respect,” Windsor explained on a recent“I guess with Lewis he’s thinking, you know, I’m one of the young British new superstars and Lewis is one of the older British superstars and I’m not afraid to race with this guy, I think it’s more that probably.

