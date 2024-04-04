Landmark trials to test blood tests for dementia in the UK

Thousands of Britons are set to receive blood tests for dementia in landmark trials that doctors hope will revolutionise diagnosis on the NHS . If the trials are successful, University College London and Oxford University researchers are hopeful that the diagnostic blood tests could be ready to use on the NHS in five years. The trials are studying ways to cheaply test for certain proteins inside people in the early stages of dementia or with mild or progressive memory problems.

At the moment, only 2 per cent of people can access tests which can effectively diagnose the disease and these are only available in around one in 20 NHS memory clinics

