Lancashire vet who feared she was being followed bled to death in hotel bath, inquest hears

Doctors suspected at first that 30-year-old Ewelina Sasak, who worked at Moy Vets in Hambleton, may have been attacked. But they ultimately found no signs of third party involvement or self-defence, the hearing was told. The owner of the Staunton Hotel in Bloomsbury, central London, discovered “pale” Ms Sasak lying in a blood-red bath with “extreme” wounds. A scalpel and broken glass were found nearby, the hearing was told.

She hadn’t slept in her bed and train tickets were strewn across it from Preston to Manchester Airport, Preston to Liverpool, and a London ‘all-zones’ travelcard, all valid for the previous day. A bag filled with paperwork, £175 in notes and £12 coins were also recovered. Paramedics arrived and gave her CPR in the bathroom before carrying her to the reception. However, their attempts to resuscitate Ms Sasak were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at 1.07pm.

