Lancashire to Lead UK's Digital Defences with New Cyber Partnership

A 'once in a generation’ cyber opportunity will put Lancashire at the forefront of “one of the most exciting missions…in the 21st Century”. That was the assessment of a senior military commander paying a visit to the region this week to witness Lancashire cementing its claim to a place at the heart of the UK’s digital defences .

The county has stepped up preparations for the opening of the National Cyber Force (NCF) headquarters in Samlesbury in 2025, launching a new Lancashire Cyber Partnership in order to bring together all of the public and private sector players that will need to collaborate in order to ensure that the new facility delivers not only for the nation that it seeks to protect – but the place where it will be based. The launch was set against the backdrop of Lancashire ’s inaugural cyber festival in Presto





