Lancashire Police ‘really concerned for welfare’ of missing woman last seen near Darwen railway station

Lidia Lupu was last seen in the area of Darwen railway station on Friday (October 27). She was wearing a black Gucci cap, a cropped puffer jacket and black shorts. Lidia is described as slim, with dark red hair that is usually worn in a curly side ponytail.

She has friends and family in Oldham, so police believe she may have travelled there. A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We're trying to find Lidia as she's not returned home and we're now really concerned for her welfare. “If you see her, please contact us on 999 quoting log 1228 of October 27.”

