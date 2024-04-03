Lancashire Police Officer Under Investigation for Kicking Drink Driving Suspect

A Lancashire Police officer remains under investigation after he was filmed kicking a drink driving suspect in the head. The ugly incident was captured on camera outside SPAR in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle at around 12.30pm on March 8 and was later shared on social media. In the video, the officer was filmed dragging the driver out of a Ford Focus and wrestling him to the floor. He is seen stamping on the man's back as another officer applied handcuffs.

He then kicks the suspect in the head and repeatedly slaps the man who was detained on the ground. Lancashire Police said the officer was responding to reports of a drink driver

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lancashire police issue update on PC's misconduct investigation after man, 24, died after police contactAn inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Lancashire must preserve its true roots before they fade into forgotten historyThere is now “too much emphasis on Lancashire being the Lancashire County Council area”.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Leeds man used police officer girlfriend's BMW to lead police on chaseKyle Simpkins has narrowly avoided a prison sentence

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Sarah Everard: BBC documentary recalls police learning killer was Met officerA new BBC documentary reveals the moment police found out Wayne Couzens was a police officer.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Lancashire Police update on sexual harassment probe at Blackpool Victoria Hospital involving heart consultantPolice have given an update on their long running investigation into allegations the Head of Blackpool's Cardiovascular Surgery Department Dr Amal Bose was accused by a number of colleagues of sexual harassment.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Lancashire Police give update on sexual harassment probe involving heart consultant Amal BosePolice have given an update on the investigation into Head of Blackpool's Cardiovascular Surgery Department Dr Amal Bose after a number of colleagues made sexual harassment allegations against him.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »