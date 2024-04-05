Lancashire Mum Wins £35,000 Worth of Prizes Through Competitions

A Lancashire mum who enters competitions for a living has won more than £35,000 worth of prizes including cash, gift cards , holidays and tailored suits . Rebecca MacBain says she first started entering competitions while on maternity leave in 2016 - and after her first win was hooked. And when she went back to work and realised she was spending £800 per month on childcare, she decided to quit her job – and enter competitions full-time.

The 37-year-old now won thousands of pounds worth of prizes - and says “comping” has allowed her to give her family experiences she could never have afforded. They have been on holidays to Poland and Milan as a result of Rebecca’s competition entries. READ MORE: And she even won a £1,000 luxury suit for husband Rod MacBain, 54, as well as clothes, toys and pet products. The mum-of-two says she finds the competitions she enters through Facebook groups, newsletters and websites and says there’s a huge community of compers who support each othe

LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

