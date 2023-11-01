Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service warn drivers after Preston double parking

Releasing a statement on Facebook, it explained how if cars are parked too close to junctions then fire engines are unable to get through.

Along with a photo which showed cars parking close to each other, it explained that fire engines need two car widths to fit through.“Fire engines are much larger than cars and need more room to turn corners – please avoid parking too close to junctions. This image was captured by our crews in Preston and due to the parking, a fire engine would have limited access to this road.

"Fire engines are much larger than cars and need more room to turn corners – please avoid parking too close to junctions. This image was captured by our crews in Preston and due to the parking, a fire engine would have limited access to this road.

"Remember that if you are parking opposite another vehicle, a fire engine needs at least two car widths to fit through."

