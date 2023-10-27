Lancashire drug gang operating under fake healthcare company to get round Covid restrictions

A drugs gang set up a fake healthcare company using encrypted phones to ensure they could continue to run their empire during the Covid pandemic.group grew cannabis as well as dealt drugs during the 2020 lockdown, and even set up the bogus company to justify its members breaking restrictions.
DI Kirsty Wyatt, of West CID, said: "This was a sophisticated criminally network whose only goal was to flood the west of our county with illegal drugs for their own greed. Lancashire Police arrested all four men, later charging them with conspiracy to provide cocaine after their DNA was found on the packaged drugs.After seizing Bradshaw's phone, police found he was using an encrypted handset to run his drugs empire.
Watson, 32, set up and ran drug dealing rotas, discussed what denominations of cash the group should accept and organised for the dealers to receive documents in their names for the fake company “Rainbow Care Ltd”, set up to get around Covid-19 restrictions.Other gang members were arrested following forensic evidence and communications between them and Bradshaw. headtopics.com
Only one member avoided time in prison and instead received a community notice, while the other 10 received jail terms between four and 12 years.Kurt Bradshaw, 30, of Bedford Road, Thornton-Cleveleys. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for 12 years and nine months.
Lee Watson, 32, of Watson Road Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Jailed for eight years. Jack Pope, 29, of Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for seven years and one month. headtopics.com
Dianne Banks, 42, of Westfield Road, Blackpool. Convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Jailed for six years and nine months.