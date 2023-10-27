Lancashire adult shop Saints and Sinners is looking for sex toy testers

Saints and Sinners, based at Foxhall Square, has put out a call to adventurous types to try out some of the new toys available – and then report back with an honest review. The award-winning licenced shop, which provides a safe environment for people to check out clothing, toys and other products, is keen to get some feedback about new range of toys as well as lingerie, naughty role play outfits, lotions, potions and more.

They need to enjoy having fun in the bedroom (or anywhere else in the house) Volunteers don’t even need to have used a toy before, as long as they are keen to give them a try. It would suit people who are the adventurous type and are up for trying out something new and a little different. The testers should be good at writing down their experiences in an honest and descriptive way – instead of a few blunt words, the shop wants to know how the toys made them feel.

Read more:

leponline »

White Tower, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, restaurant review - Diners can feast on spectacular view of Blackpool IlluminationsThe Pleasure Beach is generally associated with fast food - pizza, burgers and ice cream. Read more ⮕

Lancashire coroners dealing with surge in sudden deaths including tragic youngstersLancashire is dealing with a tragic increase in deaths among its young people. Read more ⮕

Gaza: Lancashire Labour councillors' anger over war stance prompts resignations and Sir Keir Starmer letterThe leader of Lancashire County Council’s Labour opposition group is amongst almost 40 of the party’s elected representatives in Lancashire to have signed a letter to Sir Keir Starmer calling for a shift in his stance over the war in Gaza. Read more ⮕

The Blackpool plaques supporting people suffering from grief“We always assume grief to come after a bereavement but that isn’t always the case' Read more ⮕

Gaza letter to Kier Starmer signed by 38 Lancashire Labour councillors“The international community and our government must ensure the release of hostages whilst also negotiate to stop the barrage of missiles flying on both sides” Read more ⮕

Live Blackpool traffic and delay updates on Thursday, October 26Follow the updates below for all the latest and breaking news affecting traffic, travel and more across the seaside town Read more ⮕