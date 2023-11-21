Lady Amelia Windsor 'too terrified' to cycle in London

Lady Amelia Windsor has revealed she shares the crusade of her royal relatives, King Charles and Prince William, as she discusses how humans must act now to save the planet. However, the 27-year-old beauty who is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent said that cutting her own carbon footprint is tricky while she lives in London - admitting she's 'terrified' to cycle in the Big Smoke and has to walk everywhere instead.

The model, who cut the blue ribbon on the London to Monaco annual charity cycle this weekend, revealed the cyclists are 'brave' to tackle a thousand kilometers cross seven countries in just eight days in support of Blue Marine Foundation. Speaking to HOLA! she said: 'Although I grew up cycling in Cambridge, where it's easier to get around, London terrifies me.' The Blue Marine Foundation was created in 2010 to protect vital marine habitats and fight overfishing, which is one of the world's worst environmental problem





