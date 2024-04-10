Lack of Evidence for Puberty Blockers and Hormone Treatments in Transgender Children

There is no good evidence supporting the use of puberty blockers and hormone treatments in transgender children , a damning review has found. Gender medicine is 'built on shaky foundations' and largely relies on clinical guidelines that are not backed by science, report author Dr Hilary Cass warns. The consultant paediatrician found doctors have failed to properly assess the short and long-term impact of treating confused kids, in an alarming departure from medical norms.

Calling for more rigorous research into the potential harms and benefits of social and clinical interventions, she described current data as 'wholly inadequate' and said youngsters have been 'let down'. Dr Cass, a former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, issued her chilling verdict after examining a series of studies she commissioned to inform her independent review of gender identity services for children and young people

