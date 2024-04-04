Lack of Coverage on Post Office Scandal

I HAVE to confess I am at a loss as to why The National is not giving coverage to the Post Office scandal as it unfolds, with each revelation being more horrendous. It is one of the greatest travesties ever. The mind-blowing secret tapes that were released on Tuesday make clear that Paula Vennells was made aware of the allegations that remote access to the Post Office accounts was possible, despite her denying this when in front of the parliamentary committee .

They also show that she was keen to quieten the MPs who were advocating for justice for the subposmasters and subpostmistresses. It is deeply astonishing as to what the Met police are waiting for in terms of bringing the key players to “justice”. Surely the horrendous treatment of innocent people doing a challenging job, being wrongly accused, being sent to prison, losing their homes, their families, their health and in some cases their lives merits some coverage, especially as it is now more than 20 years since this all bega

