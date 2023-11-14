Labourer crushed to death in industrial shredder at waste disposal site

A labourer who worked for a waste company was crushed "within seconds" after falling into an industrial shredder at a waste disposal site while trying to clear a blockage, a court has heard. The man's remains were never found after he fell inside the machine, which was designed to shred wood and other commercial waste, on September 15 2018.

TWS and yard manager Brian Timmins, 54, who was operating the diesel-powered machine at the time, are on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of "systemic failures" that led to Mr Willis’s death. The waste company is charged with corporate manslaughter, while Timmins, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton, is charged with manslaughter and perverting the course of justice. The court heard on Monday that Timmins was operating the shredder at the company’s yard in Mander Street when it stopped "abruptly". Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC told the jury that Timmins approached the machine to investigate and then used a digger to lift Mr Willis up on top of the shredder, with CCTV evidence showing him working inside it

