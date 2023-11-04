Labour's Shadow Chancellor Reeves Draws Comparisons to Blair and Brown

Over a week ago, the Institute for Government hosted an event featuring Reeves, the shadow Chancellor of Labour. The event was attended by politicians, academics, and Whitehall officials, including former aides of Keir Starmer. The atmosphere was reminiscent of the 1996 era when Blair and Brown were about to come into power. With Starmer leading in the polls and Labour winning seats from the Tories, there is a sense of nostalgia and excitement.

