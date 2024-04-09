Labour's Plans and Health Issues Take Centre Stage in UK Newspapers

A range of stories occupy the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers with Labour ’s plans and health issues taking centre stage. The Guardian turns its focus to senior figures from the last Labour government, who have issued a call to Sir Keir Starmer to place a Sure Start-style programme at the heart of his election promises . The Daily Mirror concentrates on shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves ’ pledge to fund the NHS with funds raised by a crackdown on “ tax dodgers ”.

The Daily Mail also looks at an NHS report which says transitioning children “must not be rushed”. The Daily Telegraph looks further afield with a piece on Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, who has warned America that funds must be boosted to aid Ukraine. The Times also looks abroad, giving its front page over to a single picture and a call for a ceasefire in Gaza. THE INDEPENDENT have a visceral image of Palestinians in Rafah near Gaza City, to encourage their readers to agree a ceasefire must happen now. The Sun turns the spotlight on the number of council “fat cats” paid more than £150,000 per year as bills for local taxpayers soar. The Daily Express leads on Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney, who is reportedly dating boxer Ricky Hatton

