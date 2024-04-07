Labour's David Lammy defends Angela Rayner over housing arrangements

Labour 's David Lammy today defended his party's deputy leader Angela Rayner over her 'complicated' family life amid a deepening row over her housing arrangements . The shadow foreign secretary insisted Ms Rayner had 'done nothing wrong' despite a bombshell dossier sparking fresh questions over her controversial property dealings. He dismissed the renewed focus on Ms Rayner's past housing arrangements as 'smears' and stressed she had 'played by the rules'.
Mr Lammy was challenged over Ms Rayner's past hounding of senior Conservatives, such as Rishi Sunak, over their own personal tax affairs. But Mr Lammy said there was a 'different arrangement and expectation for the Prime Minister' than there was for Ms Rayner, adding: 'We're not yet in Government.' In a weeks-long row, Ms Rayner is facing demands to further explain her past living arrangements amid claims she may have escaped paying some tax. It is also alleged she may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register, amid confusion about what was her principal residency. Ms Rayner has insisted that for many years her 'principal property' was a house in Stockport, where she claimed to live separately from her husband and children for the first five years of her marriage. But the Mail on Sunday studied dozens of postings made by Ms Rayner on social media during that period showing her life with her children and cats at her husband's addres
