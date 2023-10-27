Labour rebellion as more senior figures defy Starmer to call for ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer's refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza has put him at odds with other senior Labour figures, including the mayor of London, mayor of Greater Manchester and the party's Scottish leader.

Both Mr Khan and Mr Sarwar posted video messages to social media, saying a ceasefire was needed so aid could reach Palestinians under bombardment in Gaza, but Sir Keir is so far only backing a weaker "humanitarian pause".

He released a statement following that meeting - and after receiving the letter from hundreds of Muslim councillors urging him to call for a ceasefire - saying he supported humanitarian pauses so food, fuel and medicine could reach Gaza.Mayor Khan and Mr Sarwar's call for a ceasefire will put considerable pressure on Sir Keir to change his position. headtopics.com

“The immediate cessation of violence, with an end of rocket fire into and out of Gaza. And let me be clear, that means a ceasefire right now.”Rishi Sunak and members of his Cabinet are also refusing to call for a ceasefire.

Israel has only in recent days agreed to allow aid into the country through the crossing, having besieged the Hamas-ruled area, preventing essentials such as water, food and fuel from reaching more than two million Palestinians. headtopics.com

"Certainly it is palpable right now and it is shared by so many good people in this country who very much identify with that suffering and to whom we feel indebted."Bombs not all that casts shadow over Gaza as survival necessities run out

Read more:

itvnews »

Gaza: Lancashire Labour councillors' anger over war stance prompts resignations and Sir Keir Starmer letterThe leader of Lancashire County Council’s Labour opposition group is amongst almost 40 of the party’s elected representatives in Lancashire to have signed a letter to Sir Keir Starmer calling for a shift in his stance over the war in Gaza. Read more ⮕

EU chief slaps down Sir Keir Starmer’s hope of rewriting terms of Brexit deal...SIR Keir Starmer has been told the price of a new Brexit deal would be rejoining the European Union’s Single Market. The Labour leader’s talk of rewriting the divorce terms got short shrift from th… Read more ⮕

Keir Starmer Refuses To Call For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire As Labour Backlash GrowsKevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK. Read more ⮕

Labour in meltdown over backing for Israel: Keir Starmer faces anger of Muslim and other...Starmer goaded Rishi over his double by-election loss in bruising PMQs clashes today. The Labour leader kicked off hostilities on the first anniversary of Mr Sunak taking over in No10 by welcoming his new MPs for Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth. Read more ⮕

Labour in meltdown over backing for Israel: Keir Starmer faces anger of Muslim and other...Starmer goaded Rishi over his double by-election loss in bruising PMQs clashes today. The Labour leader kicked off hostilities on the first anniversary of Mr Sunak taking over in No10 by welcoming his new MPs for Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth. Read more ⮕

Keir Starmer meets with Labour’s Muslim MPs as 150 councillors call for ceasefireSir Keir Starmer has been meeting Labour's Muslim MPs amid a backlash over some of his statements on Israel and Gaza. Read more ⮕