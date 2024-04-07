Labour promises new powers for local leaders in the North of England

Labour 's deputy leader and Ashton-under-Lyne MP Angela Rayner addressed IPPR North's 20th anniversary event, promising that her party would hand new powers to local leaders if it wins the next general election .

In her speech, Labour's shadow levelling up secretary said that her party would give local leaders the tools they need to 'turbocharge' economic growth in their areas.

Labour Local Leaders North Of England Powers General Election

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour backs under-fire Angela Rayner after she was branded a ‘liar’ by former neighbour...BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent blasted for ‘terrible’ grilling of guest as she cuts them off in ‘worst interview ever’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Labour's David Lammy defends Angela Rayner's 'complicated' family lifeThe shadow foreign secretary insisted Ms Rayner had 'done nothing wrong' despite a bombshell dossier sparking fresh questions over her controversial property dealings.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Labour's David Lammy defends Angela Rayner over housing arrangementsLabour's David Lammy defends his party's deputy leader Angela Rayner over her 'complicated' family life amid a deepening row over her housing arrangements. The shadow foreign secretary insists Ms Rayner had 'done nothing wrong' despite a bombshell dossier sparking fresh questions over her controversial property dealings.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Angela Rayner 'played by the rules' over tax affairs, claims Labour's David LammyThe shadow foreign secretary defends his party's deputy leader, telling Sky News he is 'confident' she has 'done nothing wrong' after fresh reports about her living arrangements.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Fresh headache for Labour as questions grow over Angela Rayner's tax affairsLabour's deputy leader has faced questions on whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her council house, due to confusion over whether it was her principal residence.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Angela Rayner hits back at 'squealing' Peter Mandelson after New Labour architect warned party's...The Labour deputy leader dismissed Lord Mandelson's remarks about her plans and claimed an 'idea that you're either pro business or pro the worker is for the birds'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »