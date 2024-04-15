Labour Party's national governing body intervenes in selection of Nottingham City Council's next leader

The Labour Party 's national governing body is directly intervening in the selection of Nottingham City Council 's next leader. Nottinghamshire Live understands that potential candidates will be interviewed by Labour's National Executive Committee before those deemed suitable are then presented to Nottingham's Labour group to choose from.

Should Nottingham City Council have managed its finances better over the last 10 years? Let us know here The NEC's involvement in Nottingham appears at this stage to be limited to simply vetting candidates before local Labour councillors get to choose, but the national party has become more directly involved in other parts of the country. Birmingham City Council's leadership election last May ended up with the NEC making the final call to appoint John Cotton without consulting local councillors.

