Labour Maintains 18-Point Lead Over Conservatives Despite Policy Uncertainties

Party maintains an 18-point lead over the Conservatives despite uncertainties over policy plans . Labour has a record 18-point lead over the Conservatives , which would put the party in government for the first time in 14 years with a large Commons majority if replicated at the election. Fifty per cent of voters now think Labour is ready for government – including 29 per cent of those who voted Conservative at the last general election – with 39 per cent believing the party is not ready.

But in a sign of the potential opposition the Leader of the Opposition faces from Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters, the proportion of 2019 Labour voters who now think the party is not ready to enter power has doubled in the past six months, from 9 to 16 per cent. And asked about Labour’s position on the most important policy areas, respondents tended to say that they do not know what the party’s plans entail. Healthcare was the only policy where more than 40 per cent of voters claimed to understand Labour’s position. Across 17 other major issues including the economy, immigration, welfare, education, crime, foreign affairs and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the public does not appear confident in the Opposition’s plans. Labour has put the economy at the centre of its policy platform, promising to make the UK the fastest-growing country in the G7 through reforms such as a new planning system. But only 39 per cent said they understand the party’s promises with 42 per cent saying they are unclear

