Labour-led councils call on Starmer to consider his position over Gaza stance

Led councils have called on Keir Starmer to “consider his position” as he maintains his refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement released on Friday morning Afrasiab Anwar, the leader of Burnley Council, and Asjad Mahmood, the leader of neighbouring Pendle Borough Council, accused Starmer of lacking compassion.
A number of frontbench and backbench Labour MPs have already expressed support for a ceasefire however Starmer has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself and instead issued a call for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict. However, Anwar and Mahmood stated that this fell wide of what should be expected from the leader of their party. The statement read: “Leaders of Burnley and Pendle Labour groups have called upon Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to consider his position as leader of the party and step down to allow a leadership election. 🚨 NEW: The leaders of two Labour-led councils have called on Starmer to RESIGN due to his stance on Gaza.“The call on behalf of Labour councillors in their respective areas follows hundreds of Labour councillors and MPs calling on the leader to put pressure on the Government to call for a ceasefire to prevent any further loss of innocent lives in Gaza.” Councillor Anwar said: “I and colleagues across Burnley over the last few weeks have seen the sad loss of people including young children in Palestine and Israel and this has to stop immediatel
