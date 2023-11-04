Labour-led councils call on Starmer to consider his position over Gaza stance

Led councils have called on Keir Starmer to “consider his position” as he maintains his refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement released on Friday morning Afrasiab Anwar, the leader of Burnley Council, and Asjad Mahmood, the leader of neighbouring Pendle Borough Council, accused Starmer of lacking compassion.

A number of frontbench and backbench Labour MPs have already expressed support for a ceasefire however Starmer has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself and instead issued a call for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict. However, Anwar and Mahmood stated that this fell wide of what should be expected from the leader of their party. The statement read: “Leaders of Burnley and Pendle Labour groups have called upon Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to consider his position as leader of the party and step down to allow a leadership election. 🚨 NEW: The leaders of two Labour-led councils have called on Starmer to RESIGN due to his stance on Gaza.“The call on behalf of Labour councillors in their respective areas follows hundreds of Labour councillors and MPs calling on the leader to put pressure on the Government to call for a ceasefire to prevent any further loss of innocent lives in Gaza.” Councillor Anwar said: “I and colleagues across Burnley over the last few weeks have seen the sad loss of people including young children in Palestine and Israel and this has to stop immediatel

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SUNSCOTNATIONAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Sir Keir Starmer asked to resign by two Labour council leaders over Gaza ceasefire stanceThe leaders of Burnley and Pendle councils have joined dozens of Labour MPs urging Sir Keir Starmer to back a ceasefire to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

ITVNEWS: Pressure on Starmer builds as one third of Labour MPs call for ceasefire in GazaKeir Starmer had hoped to diffuse party tensions with a speech in London earlier this week, but the numbers calling for a ceasefire are growing.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

NOTTSLIVE: Nearly half of city Labour councillors criticise Starmer on GazaSome Nottinghamshire councillors have already resigned from the Labour Party

Source: nottslive | Read more »

LIVELANCS: Lancashire Labour leaders call on Keir Starmer to resign over Gaza stanceThe leaders of Burnley and Pendle Labour groups have called on Sir Keir to stand aside as he resists calls to back a ceasefire

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Starmer says focus is on stopping Gaza suffering not on dissenting party membersIt comes after two Labour council leaders called on him to resign, amid internal divisions and criticism over his refusal to back a ceasefire.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_TIMES: Starmer says focus is on stopping Gaza suffering not on dissenting party membersIt comes after two Labour council leaders called on him to resign, amid internal divisions and criticism over his refusal to back a ceasefire.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »