Labour Leader Keir Starmer Criticizes Chancellor's Unfunded Aspiration

Both Reeves and Labour leader Keir Starmer have criticized Chancellor Jeremy Hunt 's unfunded £46bn aspiration to abolish National Insurance . Starmer has committed to an additional £10-12bn in defense spending , aiming to reach 2.5% as soon as resources allow. The UK was one of nine NATO member countries to meet the 2.1% spending target in 2022. The Labour leadership emphasizes the importance of prevention in health and suggests the same approach should be taken in defense.

Despite real threats from Russia and China, the UK is unlikely to face them alone

