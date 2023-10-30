Labour frontbencher dismisses Anas Sarwar Gaza ceasefire call

leader and London Mayor both added to pressure on UK Labour leader Keir Starmer to call for an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas last week.

However, when asked if senior members of the Labour party calling for a ceasefire made it more “tricky” for Starmer, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones dismissed their interventions.

“They're entitled to make their representations to Keir Starmer and colleagues in the shadow cabinet, and they do, alongside every other colleague, whether they're councillors, Members of Parliament, or mayors of cities or regions.” headtopics.com

Earlier in the interview, Jones was asked if the Labour party is starting to split when it comes to the situation in Gaza. “I don’t think split is the right word,” he said. Jones said: “Israel has the right to recover citizens being held hostage by terrorists underground in Gaza, that it must do that within international rules.

"We are all so desperate for peace and are desperate to see the end of violence," Sarwar (below) said. And, 150 Muslim Labour councillors wrote to Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner last week urging them to back an "immediate ceasefire".

