Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner Will Step Down if Found Guilty of Breaking Electoral Law

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has said she will step down if found guilty of breaking electoral law . The police are investigating accusations that she may have given false information about her main residence . Rayner maintains that she has followed the rules at all times and welcomes the chance to present the facts to the appropriate authorities.

She emphasizes the importance of integrity and accountability in politics and calls for an independent investigation without political interference

