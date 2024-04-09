Labour councillors in Oldham split from party over Gaza policy

Two sitting councillors in Oldham have decided to split from the Labour party due to disagreements over the party's Gaza policy. Councillor Nyla Ibrahim, who was elected as the Labour candidate in Werneth, will now run as an Independent. She is supported by Shoab Akhtar, another Labour councillor for Werneth, who has also defected from the party. Coun Akhtar is not up for re-election this year.
Both councillors have criticized Labour leader Keir Starmer's response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Coun Ibrahim claims that she was banned from including a text about Gaza in her campaign leaflet, which influenced her decision to go independent
Labour Councillors Oldham Split Gaza Policy Independents Keir Starmer Humanitarian Crisis
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Israeli soldiers kill two unarmed Palestinian men in Gaza, new footage showsISRAELI soldiers shot dead two unarmed Palestinian men at close range in Gaza, footage obtained by news outlet Al Jazeera has shown.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »