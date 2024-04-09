Labour councillors in Oldham split from party over Gaza policy

Two sitting councillors in Oldham have decided to split from the Labour party due to disagreements over the party's Gaza policy. Councillor Nyla Ibrahim, who was elected as the Labour candidate in Werneth, will now run as an Independent. She is supported by Shoab Akhtar, another Labour councillor for Werneth, who has also defected from the party. Coun Akhtar is not up for re-election this year.

Both councillors have criticized Labour leader Keir Starmer's response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Coun Ibrahim claims that she was banned from including a text about Gaza in her campaign leaflet, which influenced her decision to go independent

Labour Councillors Oldham Split Gaza Policy Independents Keir Starmer Humanitarian Crisis

