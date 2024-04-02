Labour commits to implementing Government's childcare expansion

Labour has committed to implementing the Government’s childcare expansion in full if it wins the general election, as the issue descended into a bitter war of words between Bridget Phillipson and Gillian Keegan. Ms Phillipson, the shadow Education Secretary, has been under pressure to clarify whether Labour would keep the Government’s new childcare rollout after she described the Education Secretary's suggestion that Labour would not stick to the scheme as 'an outright lie'.

As of 1 April, parents of two-year-olds in England are eligible for 15 hours of Government-funded childcare a week during term time

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North of Tyne Mayor warns of far-right threat under a non-ambitious Labour governmentJamie Driscoll, the North of Tyne Mayor, urges left-wing voters not to support a Labour leader who has abandoned Jeremy Corbyn's policies. He believes that economic constraints have limited the options available to a future Labour government.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rachel Reeves: Labour government will be as economically radical as ThatcherRachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, states that a Labour government will be as economically radical as Margaret Thatcher. She emphasizes the need for broad-based, inclusive, and resilient growth, rejecting managed decline. However, her comments face criticism from Richard Leonard, former Scottish Labour leader.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fears government will use new lists of extremists to embarrass LabourRishi Sunak's government will make a big announcement this week. But with exact plans under wraps, there are fears the new definition could impact groups such as trans rights activists - as well as point out links with Labour.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Scrapping non-dom tax status 'an utter humiliation' for government, Labour claimsAsked why she was not praising the chancellor for taking an idea she supports, Rachel Reeves said: 'Imagine what good could have been done if the chancellor and prime minister had done this years ago... They've run out of ideas.'

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National InsuranceA Labour government would aim to cut taxes and let 'working people keep more of their own money,' Rachel Reeves has told LBC.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

SNP Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Reset in Relations with Labour Government on WelfareShirley-Anne Somerville, an SNP Cabinet Secretary, expresses hope for improved relations with the Scottish Government on welfare if Labour wins the general election. Both parties share a common purpose in tackling poverty after years of tension with the Tories.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »