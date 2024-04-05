Labour claims Conservative tax pledges will leave home buyers worse off

Labour has claimed that Conservative tax pledges will amount to a “reckless £46 billion blackhole” that will leave home buyers worse off. During the spring Budget Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut in national insurance and outlined a “long-term ambition” to scrap national insurance contributions altogether.Analysis from the party claims that first- home buyers could be £280 worse off each year, if the Government follows through with the “ Liz Truss -style” pledge.
Labour has stated that an average first-time buyer spends roughly £1,120 in monthly repayments, and claimed they could see monthly payments soar to £1,403 a month in the event of a large unfunded tax cut. Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones accused the Tories of “betraying a generation of young families”. Mr Jones said: “Safe, secure and affordable housing is the foundation of a good life for families and a strong economy for our countr
Labour Conservative Tax Pledges Home Buyers Blackhole First-Home Buyers Liz Truss Repayments Unfunded Tax Cut Housing Families Economy
