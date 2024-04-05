Labour claims Conservative tax pledges will leave home buyers worse off

Labour has claimed that Conservative tax pledges will amount to a “reckless £46 billion blackhole” that will leave home buyers worse off. During the spring Budget Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut in national insurance and outlined a “long-term ambition” to scrap national insurance contributions altogether.Analysis from the party claims that first- home buyers could be £280 worse off each year, if the Government follows through with the “ Liz Truss -style” pledge.

Labour has stated that an average first-time buyer spends roughly £1,120 in monthly repayments, and claimed they could see monthly payments soar to £1,403 a month in the event of a large unfunded tax cut. Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones accused the Tories of “betraying a generation of young families”. Mr Jones said: “Safe, secure and affordable housing is the foundation of a good life for families and a strong economy for our countr

Labour Conservative Tax Pledges Home Buyers Blackhole First-Home Buyers Liz Truss Repayments Unfunded Tax Cut Housing Families Economy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Housing migrants on bases costs £46 million more than keeping them in hotels, figures showPlans to save public money by housing migrants in basic accommodation will cost £46million more than putting them up in hotels, figures show.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Housing migrants on bases costs £46 million more than keeping them in hotels, figures showPlans to save public money by housing migrants in basic accommodation will cost £46million more than putting them up in hotels, figures show.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Labour claims ‘reckless’ Tory tax pledges will leave home buyers worse offShadow Treasury minister Darren Jones accused the Tories of ‘betraying a generation’ as Treasury minister Bim Afolami said Labour would ‘hike…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Labour claims ‘reckless’ Tory tax pledges will leave home buyers worse offShadow Treasury minister Darren Jones accused the Tories of ‘betraying a generation’ as Treasury minister Bim Afolami said Labour would ‘hike…

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Former Labour Member's Switch to Conservative Party Signals New Era of ChangeA former coalminer and Labour member's switch to the Conservative party and subsequent victory in the 2019 election symbolizes Boris Johnson's remarkable progress. Labour's betrayal of its working-class roots under Corbyn led to a significant loss of support. Anderson's win in Ashfield with a large majority reflects a swing towards the Conservative party in Labour's traditional strongholds.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Lancashire devolution deal gets unanimous backing in BlackpoolBoth sides of the chamber – Labour and Conservative – voted in favour of the proposal

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »