Labour candidate's work for electric firm raises concerns

John Grady , the party’s candidate for Glasgow East , worked until last year as a partner at top law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn – with his profile on the company’s site boasting about his work for an electric firm . The company successfully appealed against Ofgem price controls in 2021, in a case that was heard at the Competition and Markets Authority, according to the Shepherd and Wedderburn website.

Grady stood down as a partner at the firm in 2023, according to his profile on LinkedIn and is now listed by the company as a “consultant” as he bids to unseat Alba said Grady’s work experience would see him “fit right in with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party” which would “sell out the future of Scotland’s energy sector”. It is not known for which energy firm Grady worked when he “advised an electricity transmission licensee on its successful 2021 price control appeal against Ofgem at the Competition and Markets Authority”

