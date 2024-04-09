Labour Appoints Expert Panel to Modernise HMRC

Labour has appointed an expert panel to help it 'modernise' His Majesty's Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) if it wins the next election, with the shadow chancellor pledging to stop people being 'left hanging on the phone'. Speaking to Sky News, Rachel Reeves said the panel would advise her on how to improve tax compliance and 'bring in this additional money' to the government's coffers, as well as updating the technology behind the service.

And she said the group would make recommendations on 'how we can modernise the HMRC and make it a better experience for people phoning up... who are often left hanging on the phone because there's no one answering the calls'. The announcement comes just weeks after a U-turn from HMRC over its plans to shut its helplines for half of the year, following an outcry from the public and politicians. Politics live: Sunak welcomes Rwandan president to Number 10 It also comes as Labour revealed how it would fill the gaps in its spending plans after the Conservatives stole two of their revenue-raising policies - the scrapping of the non-dom tax status and an extension of the windfall tax on oil and gas firms - to pay for a cut in national insurance. Ms Reeves said the party would raise £5bn by the end of the next parliament to fund breakfast clubs for primary school children and additional appointments in the NHS by clamping down on tax avoidance and closing 'loopholes' in the government's own non-dom pledge

