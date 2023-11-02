Kylie Jenner shows off her shrinking butt in curve-hugging leather dress with Timothee Chalamet at WSJ...

KYLIE Jenner has flaunted her shrinking backside while attending a lavish event with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.wore a sleeveless leather top along with a floor-length brown skirt that slightly dragged behind her as she wore matching pumps.Her makeup was touched to perfection while wearing minimal jewelry.The Wonka actor also posed with iconic Hollywood director, Martin Scorsese.

However, fans think Kylie will make a special appearance as Timothee is set to host Saturday Night Live on November 11.They were seen attending an art show in Santa Monica, as well as the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week."Kylie and Timothée have been sneaking around for months, and she has mostly been hanging out at his house," a source dished to

They continued: "Around the beginning of March, her security and car were spotted on his driveway but the news hadn't leaked yet.Us Weekly "They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. Timothée is a total gentleman and treats with respect," the insider told the news outlet at the time. headtopics.com

In a recent TikTok video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave her followers a look at her morning routine. When the clip was reposted on a forum dedicated to the Kardashian-Jenners, people couldn't help but comment on Kylie's slimmed-down body.A third said: "I had no idea she was that petite. She looks like her old self in the first clip.""They realllyyy want us to believe that going to the gym is what’s keeping them skinny," one person accused.

Another person claimed: "Every time she gets surgery she always has to post something online of her working out."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are style opposites in daring Halloween corsetsThe youngest Kardashian-Jenner sisters nailed Sugar and Spice's opposing style agendas in risqué outfits and we're utterly obsessed Read more ⮕

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Dress Up as Batman Forever Characters for HalloweenKylie Jenner and her sister Kendall dressed up as characters from the movie Batman Forever for Halloween. Kylie portrayed Two-Face's henchwoman Spice, while Kendall dressed as his accomplice Sugar. They recreated the costumes worn by Debbie Mazar and Drew Barrymore in the original movie. The sisters also appeared in a TikTok video lip syncing to a scene from Mean Girls. Read more ⮕

Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills Mega-Mansion Takes ShapeKylie Jenner's mega-mansion in Hidden Hills is making progress three years after she bought the land. The property, purchased for $15 million, now has a sloping grey roof and a complete layout. The mansion will reportedly have 15 bedrooms and a large garage for Kylie's car collection. The main house is expected to be around 18,000 square feet, and there will be a smaller guest house as well. Additionally, a building will be constructed for Kylie's security team. Read more ⮕

Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills Mega-Mansion Takes ShapeKylie Jenner's mega-mansion in Hidden Hills is making progress three years after she bought the land. The property, purchased for $15 million, now has a sloping grey roof and a complete layout. The mansion will reportedly have 15 bedrooms and a large garage for Kylie's car collection. The main house is expected to be around 18,000 square feet, and there will be a smaller guest house as well. Additionally, a building will be constructed for Kylie's security team. Read more ⮕

Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills Mega-Mansion Takes ShapeKylie Jenner's mega-mansion in Hidden Hills is making progress three years after she bought the land. The property, purchased for $15 million, now has a sloping grey roof and a complete layout. The mansion will reportedly have 15 bedrooms and a large garage for Kylie's car collection. Additionally, there will be a separate building for her security team. Read more ⮕

Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Seen Kissing Boyfriend Jaden Hossler at Private PartyKylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou was spotted kissing her boyfriend Jaden Hossler at a private party attended by several celebrities. Read more ⮕