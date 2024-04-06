Kylie Jenner Shows Off Fresh Extensions After Going Back to Long Hair

Kylie Jenner went back to her usual long, chocolate brown tresses after chopping her hair a few weeks ago. The reality TV personality, 26, took to Instagram on Friday to share a clip of herself showing off her fresh extensions as she winked and gave an air kiss to the camera. Kicking off her weekend with a new hairstyle, she displayed her barefaced visage as she tousled and teased her bouncy, bombshell waves.
At the bottom right corner of her post, she wrote that she had 'missed this long hairrr.' The day before, she was seen rocking a chic pixie cut and a skintight minidress in newly released snaps from her Sam Edelman campaign shoot. Kylie Jenner, 26, took to Instagram on Friday to share a clip of herself showing off her fresh extensions as she winked and gave an air kiss to the camera. She went back to her usual long, chocolate brown tresses after chopping her hair a few weeks ago As seen in her post, the makeup mogul appeared to be lounging aboard her luxurious private je
Kylie Jenner Long Hair Extensions Haircut Instagram Reality TV Pixie Cut Campaign Photos
