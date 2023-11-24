Kylie Jenner shares sweet Thanksgiving photo with her children

The holiday season is always a time to share sweet and special moments with family and friends, especially when it comes the Kardashian-Jenner brood. On Thursday, Kylie Jenner, 26, shared a sweet black-and-white photo of herself with her arms wrapped around her two children on Thanksgiving. Looking straight at the camera, the makeup mogul had a look of love as she rested her head in between her daughter Stormi, five, and her son Aire, who turns two next February.

In a declaration of a mother's love, Kylie called the pair 'my everything' in the caption of the Thursday Instagram post. Always with an eye on looks and fashion, the proud mama, who shares her two kids with rapper Travis Scott, dressed the family of three all up in black ensembles for their holiday festivities. Thanks for family: Kylie Jenner, 26, marker her Thanksgiving with a black-and-white photo of herself with her arms wrapped around her son Aire, one, and daughter Stormi, five The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is seen sitting down decked out in a black dress that appears to have fallen to just past her knee





