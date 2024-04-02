Kyle McClean praises teammate's influence on Linfield's resurgence

Kyle McClean has been earning the plaudits for his performances this season which have helped put Linfield in contention for a 'Treble'. The midfielder was named Man of the Match as the Blues lifted the BetMcLean Cup, and his brace against Glentoran on Friday night fired them into the Irish Cup final.
But while McClean has been grabbing the headlines he has been quick to praise his teammates for their part in Linfield's resurgence, with one man in particular making a big impression on the 25-year-old. "Since I've been at the club Jamie has been somebody you can look up to," said McClean. "I do remind him that when I used to go and watch Irish League matches that he was even playing back then! Read next: David Healy agrees with his captain Jamie Mulgrew's pick for the best player in the league "He's somebody you can lean on and take wee bits of experience from hi
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »